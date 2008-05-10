Rogue Trooper Getting Wii Release

2000 AD's Rogue Trooper makes his triumphant return to the video game scene later this year as UK developer Rebellion reaches an agreement with Reef Entertainment to publish a new version of the 2006 Xbox, PC, and PS2 shooter Rogue Trooper: The Quartz Zone Massacre for the Nintendo Wii. For those of you who don't remember, the story centres around the Rogue Trooper, whose squad mates are massacred by a traitorous general but live on through biochips installed in his equipment, a concept which inspired one of my favourite Ctrl+Alt+Del comics. The Wii release of the game will feature a new layer of polish, with the Wii controls supposedly making for more accurate and creative kill shots. If it stays true to form, it'll be the best damn game featuring a talking backpack since Dora the Explorer: Dora Saves the Mermaids.
