Rooster Teeth's Burnie Burns Talks Machinima At Sydney Film Festival

halo_long.jpgBurnie Burns, one of the lead people behind the Halo machinima Red vs Blue, and co-founder of Rooster Teeth Productions, will be coming out next month for this year's Sydney Film Festival.

If you'd like to talk to Burns about his work, or machinima in general, he's scheduled to host a Q&A session on June 18 at 7:30PM at the Telstra Experience Lab. The lab can be found at Level 2, 400 George St, Sydney.

The SFF 2008 is host to two other machinima-related talks - one on June 18 at 5:30PM with Frank Dellario (Electric Sheep) and another on June 19 at 5:30PM with Chris Burke (This Spartan Life). These sessions will also take place at the Telstra Experience Lab, and all three are free of charge.

Be sure to hit up the SFF website for more info.

Digital Innovators [Sydney Film Festival]

Comments

  • Ben Abraham Guest

    No way! This Spartan Life is going to be there too?! I mean, sure I love Red vs. Blue, but This Spartan Life is just amazing. Quite the underrated innovator.

    0
  • Tyler Smyth Guest

    Dude, Red vs Blue is way better than This Spartan Life.

    0
  • Nish Guest

    Oh my good GOD! You're actually crossing the Pacific to come to Australia?! Burnie! I have a neurology exam on the 20th but you can bet Donut's roomy light red suit that I will either be there or darn well make a million copies of myself trying!

    0
  • Zelenjak Guest

    Im going i dont care about Uni I just dont care,
    I want to get burnie to sign my Spaten helmate

    0
  • Slingshot Guest

    I'd really like to go, but I think I will have a hard time getting there in the middle of the week. Damnation!

    0
  • Antihax Guest

    it's at 7.00, not 7.30 according to the SFF site

    0
  • pooper scooper Guest

    australian nerds
    lololololololololololol

    0

