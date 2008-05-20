Rooster Teeth's Burnie Burns Talks Machinima At Sydney Film Festival

Burnie Burns, one of the lead people behind the Halo machinima Red vs Blue, and co-founder of Rooster Teeth Productions, will be coming out next month for this year's Sydney Film Festival.

If you'd like to talk to Burns about his work, or machinima in general, he's scheduled to host a Q&A session on June 18 at 7:30PM at the Telstra Experience Lab. The lab can be found at Level 2, 400 George St, Sydney.

The SFF 2008 is host to two other machinima-related talks - one on June 18 at 5:30PM with Frank Dellario (Electric Sheep) and another on June 19 at 5:30PM with Chris Burke (This Spartan Life). These sessions will also take place at the Telstra Experience Lab, and all three are free of charge.

Be sure to hit up the SFF website for more info.

