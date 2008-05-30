Rowan Is Funny

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft
RE: Another Kotaku Party and Digital Vomit
Tonight is pizza and Mr. Bean. That's about it. (Have you see that recent Mr. Bean movie? Is it any good? We're just watching the old TV shows.)
What you missed last night
Kaz didn't know Phil was leaving
Samus in Marvel Ultimate Alliance
Clone Wars DS, Wii
SFIV online
Kojima is ready for new things
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink