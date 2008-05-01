The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

R-Type Command's Sweet Preorder R-9A

R-Type Command, Irem's tactical hybrid shooter for the PSP, is due in stores next week, and in case tactical space shooter action doesn't quite grab you, publisher Atlus has sweetened the pot with this kick arse model of the R-Type R-9A Arrowhead in tasteful black and red. GameStop, Amazon.com, GameCrazy, EB Canada will all be offering the model, which originally saw life as a gashapon toy in Japan, and then offered in different colours as part of Yujin's Shooting Game Historica collection (still available here), it's an excellent way to show your love for all things R-Type...along with, you know...buying the game itself.

