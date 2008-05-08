Rubik's World Still A Mystery

We got our first glimpse of Rubik's World earlier this month, pitched as an "otherworldly game [that]will look and play like no other game on the market", a "collection of extremely addictive, easy-to-play puzzle games will increase in difficulty as the player delves deeper into this 3D world." Great! So... how does it play? Not a clue. Perhaps figuring out exactly what Rubik's World is is the first challenge that will "change your intellect." Yes, change your intellect.