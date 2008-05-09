Rumors about Microsoft entering the waggle market with a specialised, Wii Remote concept swiping controller have been popping up for the better part of a year. Talk of a partnership with Gyration, speculation that Bungie had quashed a proposal for a motion controller tied to Halo 3 and murmurs that Rare was now tasked with leading the waggle wand brigade have been bubbling up frequently. Microsoft and Gyration have both denied or brushed off the rumours, but we've just heard it pop up again.
Rumour: Microsoft May Debut New Xbox 360 Motion Controller Next Week
I'm not sure how I feel about this. I mean, yeah I love the Wiimote.... hate the SixAxis... and generally I think just have a feeling of 'why' about the 360 having one...
I guess we'll see what happens, but still... not exactly something that gets me buzzing with excitement.