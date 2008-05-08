The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

SAGA MMORTS Free From FileFront

Silverlode Interactive's SAGA is a PC MMO RTS that allows you to develop and maintain your own city and build your army using an innovative booster pack system, similar to that found in collectible card games. There's a free version available at the SAGA website, but in order to participate in trading, guilds, or PVP combat you have to buy the retail version for $US 19.95...unless you head over to FileFront between now and May 11th to sign up for one of 50,000 retail keys, which gives you access to the full game for free. It really is an interesting game, and with the whole shebang being free to play, relying on booster pack sales for revenue, you've got nothing to lose but some hard drive space.

