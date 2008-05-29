The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Saints Row 2 Delayed

Don't look so surprised. THQ have announced that they're pushing the release of Saints Row 2 back a couple of months, "due to product quality and marketing considerations". In other words, due to "oh man, that GTA IV is pretty good". Originally due to ship in August, the game is now slated for release on October 14. You may be finished with GTA IV by then. You may even care by then.

THQ delays 'Saints Row 2' by nearly two months [Reuters]

