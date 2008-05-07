SCEE: LittleBigPlanet Delayed, Not Coming Until October

LittleBigPlanet will be hitting in October, not September as originally announced, SCEE folks said today during their Sony Playstation Day in London.

Kaz Hirai told a gathering of press that the game will revolutionise the way people interact with games. Hirai also said that Sony Europe has sold 12 million PSPs, 48 million PS2s and 5 million PS3s and apologised for the delay of Home which he says will not launch until he's happy with it. More news to come as the Gamers Day continues.

