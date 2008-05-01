Sees Shit Economy Bringing Console Price Cuts

Good news! The US economy is going in the toilet, and we may get cheaper game consoles because of it!! Says Activision CEO Bobby "Robert" Kotick:
With the rising costs of fuel and food and housing, it is more difficult to go out and buy a $US399 console, and I think it's going to put pressure on the console manufacturers to reduce their prices.
This applies to everyone but Nintendo. Elsewhere Kotick thinks that EA - Take Two merger could be a "challenge." He says, "When you think about one company in control of the sports category, with no competition from anybody else, that could be a challenge."
Kotick is a regular ol' quote machine! Opinions? He's got 'em.
Game Console Prices May Be Cut [Reuters]
