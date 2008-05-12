Sega And Platinum Games Join Forces

Platinum Games, the studio founded by former Capcom developer Clover, has apparently struck a deal with SEGA to publish three games. Those games are:

• Bayonetta, directed by DMC creator Hideki Kamiya, and is described by the site's correspondent as a "stylish action game" with "a witch battling angels". Apparently she has guns on her feet.

• A science-fiction RPG for the DS called Infinite Line, where you play as a starship captain, customising your ship and crew.

• A Wii game called MadWorld. ...it's, "Black and white Sin City graphics, with red blood. Ultra ultra violent. Fatality moves like shoving a post through someone's head. Chainsaw on your right arm."

Wow! Three games — make that, three Platinum Games games. The page we are sourcing has been taken down, and the developer hasn't yet issued an official statement on the company's site of its English language Facebook page announcing these titles. So we'll mark this as a rumour for now. A really, really cool sounding one. Stay tuned!

