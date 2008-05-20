Sega Bound By Ancient Ninja Codes

The fabled ninja code of silence are the ties that apparently bind Sega employees' lips shut, it seems. MTV Multiplayer's Stephen Totilo got snaps of the Sega office decor, which features ninjas urging employees to protect their company's trade secrets.

But isn't the use of ninjas to keep employees silent a trade secret? If Totilo disappears without a trace on his way home one night, now we'll know what happened.

