The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Sega Bound By Ancient Ninja Codes

The fabled ninja code of silence are the ties that apparently bind Sega employees' lips shut, it seems. MTV Multiplayer's Stephen Totilo got snaps of the Sega office decor, which features ninjas urging employees to protect their company's trade secrets.

But isn't the use of ninjas to keep employees silent a trade secret? If Totilo disappears without a trace on his way home one night, now we'll know what happened.

Sega Ninjas Remind Sega Employees To Keep Their Mouths Shut (pictures) [MTV Multiplayer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles