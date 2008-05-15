Sega Bug Game Makes World Tourney Record

Sega kiddy arcade game MUSHIKING: King of the Beetles has entered the record books! The Guinness World Records awarded it a certificate for:
The arcade game for which the most official tournaments have been held is SEGA's Mushiking: King of the Beetles, with 100.297 officially-sanctioned competitions held between May 2003 and November 2007.
No wonder those dudes are so happy! If you had threads like that, you'd be thrilled.
Sega Gets Record [GPara via Sega Nerds]
