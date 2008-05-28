Sega Reups Unreal Licence for Secret Game

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Tantalising. Sega just announced that they've signed a new Unreal Engine 3 licensing deal for an "unannounced, cross-platform game."

Yeah, yeah, yeah, but what's the game Cobb? Well, Sega won't say just yet, but I can't help but wonder. It can't be the new Aliens game since that was already announced. I'm hoping it's the fourth unnamed Platinum Games title. Something that's going to be as visually sexy as it is aesthetically interesting and provocative.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, but what's the game Cobb? Well, Sega won't say just yet, but I can't help but wonder. It can't be the new Aliens game since that was already announced. I'm hoping it's the fourth unnamed Platinum Games title. Something that's going to be as visually sexy as it is aesthetically interesting and provocative.

Thoughts?

SEGA Purchases New Unreal Engine 3 License

SAN FRANCISCO - May 27, 2008 - SEGA® of America today announced that it has extended its relationship with Epic Games by signing a new Unreal Engine 3 licensing deal for an unannounced, cross-platform game. SEGA entered into its original licensing agreement to develop multiple titles with Unreal Engine 3 in May 2007. Details of the project in development will be released at a later date.

"The great capabilities of Unreal Engine 3 make it possible for our developers to deliver incredible gaming experiences," said Dave Cobb, Vice President of Development for SEGA of America, Inc. "Unreal Engine 3 provides superior power and flexibility enabling SEGA to bring original and exciting next-generation multi-platform titles."

"SEGA has cultivated some of the world's most treasured game franchises, and we are thrilled that they have decided to make more games with Unreal Engine 3," said Mark Rein, vice president of Epic Games. "Epic is committed to supporting SEGA with exceptional tools and technologies so it may continue to build upon its successes."

Developers and publishers around the world have licensed Unreal Engine 3 for PC, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Since Epic has shipped its internal titles across all supported platforms, the engine's content pipeline and technical capabilities have achieved unprecedented levels of maturity and accessibility. These advancements, combined with the continual incorporation of top quality middleware libraries via Epic's prestigious Integrated Partners Program, present Unreal Engine 3 as a superior offering for cross-platform game development.

Through this licensing agreement, SEGA will be able to take advantage of Unreal Engine 3's latest technological enhancements, including dynamic ambient occlusion, destructible environments, an advanced crowd system and much more.

