I can't friggin wait for this game to come out. Seriously. Tristan and I have actually been watching through the trilogy to prepare for the game, not the movie. LEGO Star Wars is one of the only games that the two of us played through all the way (three times, including once on the DS). I sure hope they don't tinker with the formula... and they add more multiplayer options.
Sexy New LEGO Indiana Jones Gameplay
