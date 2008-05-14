The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Shane Kim Clueless About Xbox 360 Newton

Xbox honcho Shane Kim is back with more talking! This time he goes on and on for something like four paragraphs talking about motion sensed. Does that confirm the rumoured Xbox 360 Wii-mote clone? "I've never heard of a motion sensing controller," he replies. According to Kim:

Well, the stock answer is that we don't comment on rumours and speculation. But I will say, look, we have a lot of reasearch and development going on all over the place, in Live and in Harware and we have a ton of success in the accessory business - and that's probably a story that doesn't get told enough. From a commercial perspective and also in terms of critical acclaim.

We're going to continue to look at new ways we can introduce different things - the third parties are doing this as well with the music controllers. So there's opportunities for us there too. We're an R and D company at heart.

...But what's interesting is that you have a lot of third parties that are trying to rush to the Wii phenomenon, but if you look at the data, the vast majority of software that has sold on Wii has come from Nintendo. So it's not turned out to be a great third party eco-system.

So it could work if you had something that had a great third party eco-system. Having said that, our unique perspective is going to be online oriented for better or worse. In the same way that Sony is Blu-ray and Nintendo is the motion-control, our thing is online. And each of these has strengths and weaknesses in different markets of the world. whatever we do has to take advantage of our unique capabilities.

...I agree with you. But I've never heard of a motion sensing controller... I don't know what you are talking about...

Worst. Denial. Ever.
Shane Kim Interview [CVG]

