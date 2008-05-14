Shane Kim Says Xbox 360 Will Last 7 Years

Numerous times Sony has publicly stated numerous times that the PS3 will have a ten year life-span. What about the Xbox 360? How long will that last? According to Shane Kim, the Microsoft machine will last 7 years, which is twice as long as the original Xbox. According to Kim:

We said from the beginning that we expect the Xbox 360 to have a long tail. Clearly we didn't do that with the original Xbox, which was a strategic decision we made. Admittedly, we don't have any experience doing this, but we're pretty confident 360 will have a long tail.

Continuing, he says:

You're going to continue to see technical innovation, it might be additional capabilities to the current format — but honestly we haven't made those kind of decisions yet. As far as technical limitations? We're not seeing those. I think there's the potential for more multi-disc titles, we've already shipped a few of those already. But I don't this is so drastic that people will start saying that Microsoft missed a trick with not using Blu-ray. I just don't believe that. What we've been able to see with the vast majority of titles on Xbox 360, is the range of experiences that haven't been restricted with the lack of a hard drive and a larger capacity disc.

But, we're only a little over two and a half years into the console's life? What will it be like in, say, three years?

Shane Kim on console life [CVG]