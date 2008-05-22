Shareholders Stick With Take-Two

Electronic Arts may have recently extended the deadline for its bid to acquire Take-Two, but the company's shareholders don't seem ready to go quietly. EA's offer price remains at $US 25.74 per share, while as of today, Take-Two has seen share value just over the $US 27 mark.
A peek at recent SEC filings reveals another item of interest: When EA made its most recent deadline extension, its third, it stated that 6,210,261 shares of Take-Two stock had been tendered to EA as of May 16th. That's only a small percentage of what EA would need to acquire a majority - but its even less than they used to have.
At the time of the second extension, as of April 17th 6,432,787 shares had been tendered - which seems to suggest that 222,526 shares have gone back to Take-Two. Granted, those 222,526 shares are statistically tiny in the grand scheme of things, but even a small loss of stake seems an inauspicious sign for a company making a hostile bid.
On the other side of the coin:
