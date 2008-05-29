Shaun White: Wii Play, Pics and Press Release

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

As I mentioned earlier, Ubisoft is getting into the Snowboarding game... game. Shaun White will, among other things, feature a Wii version that lets you use your Balance Board to board around open mountains.

The Wii version will also have its own story line which has you travelling the world with a crew to try and earn some fame as a snowboarder.

Hit the jump for the full release and some screens.

