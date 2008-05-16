Shenmue On Wii, Anyone? Anyone?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Look, I'm so on the fence about posting this my arse cheeks are dotted with splinters. But hey, it's Shenmue, and there's precendent for this kind of business on the Wii, so who knows. Scandinavian games mag Gamereactor have heard that Sega plan to release Shenmue on the Wii. Not a new Shenmue, however, just Shenmue 1 & 2 bundled together, with added (no doubt waggle-intensive) minigames thrown in. Would it sell? Of course not. Would it get certain areas of the internet all giddy with excitement regardless? Of course it would.

Shenmue Ar Tillbaka! [Gamereactor, via Go Nintendo]

