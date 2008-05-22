Shirtless Man, Bin Laden Basher

Wac-A-Bin-Laden! Creative Engineering, the folks behind Showbiz Pizza's Rock-A-Fire Explosion, has created this one of a kind prototype. According to Creative Engineering:

We built one prototype of this unusual, politically motivated game in the tradition of "Wac-A-Mole". While we have no plans to go into production, we will sell the prototype to a collector of unique games.

Besides the Bin Laden mole, the cabinet also features Hitler and Hussein moles. Shirtless man not included.

