Sid Meier Is The Most Award-Winning Developer Ever!

Does an entry in the Guinness World Records count as an award? If so, chalk up another one for Sid Meier, who has just entered the 2008 Gamer's Edition of that prestigious publication as the game industry's most award-winning creator. Among his many achievements are numerous awards for the Civilization series, induction into the Computer Museum of America's and Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences' Halls of Fame, and a commemorative star on the Walk of Game. How does it feel?

"I'm fortunate to be able to do what I love and am grateful for all of the wonderful recognition I've received over the years," said Sid Meier. "It is every kid's dream to make it into the Guinness World Records and I'm thrilled to be a part of the prestigious book. I'm thankful to the many game critics who have enjoyed our games and hope they are as excited about our upcoming Civilization Revolution title as I am."

And there, my friends, is why great men are great. They are never too proud to slip in a little marketing. Go read some more marketing in the official press release, while I apply some watercolour Photoshop filter love to this great, great man.