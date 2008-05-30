Sid Meier Is The Most Award-Winning Developer Ever!

Does an entry in the Guinness World Records count as an award? If so, chalk up another one for Sid Meier, who has just entered the 2008 Gamer's Edition of that prestigious publication as the game industry's most award-winning creator. Among his many achievements are numerous awards for the Civilization series, induction into the Computer Museum of America's and Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences' Halls of Fame, and a commemorative star on the Walk of Game. How does it feel?
"I'm fortunate to be able to do what I love and am grateful for all of the wonderful recognition I've received over the years," said Sid Meier. "It is every kid's dream to make it into the Guinness World Records and I'm thrilled to be a part of the prestigious book. I'm thankful to the many game critics who have enjoyed our games and hope they are as excited about our upcoming Civilization Revolution title as I am."
And there, my friends, is why great men are great. They are never too proud to slip in a little marketing. Go read some more marketing in the official press release, while I apply some watercolour Photoshop filter love to this great, great man.
Sid Meier Enters Guinness World Records Gamer's Edition 2008
As Industry's Most Award-Winning Developer
Sid Meier, creator of the Sid Meier's Civilization® franchise and Director of Creative Development at 2K's world-renowned Firaxis Games development studio, has officially won more game awards than any other video game creator according to the Guinness World Records Gamer's Edition 2008.The Civilization series boasts some of Sid's most impressive game awards, including Sid Meier's Civilization IV™, which was selected as Strategy Game of the Year by the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS) and 1UP.com. Next up from the award-winning developer is Sid Meier's Civilization® Revolution™, which promises to uphold the franchise's gold standard.
Sid Meier's awards for his game design genius are numerous. In 1999, Sid was the second person ever to be inducted into the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences' Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the Computer Museum of America's Hall of Fame in 2002 and received a commemorative star on the Walk of Game in 2006. Meier was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2008 Game Developers Choice Awards.
Built from the ground up solely for console and handheld gaming systems, Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution features fast-paced, pick-up-and-play action involving strategic global domination and history's most intrepid leaders, as well as a highly competitive multi-player experience. Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution brings the renowned Civilization franchise to current gen consoles and handhelds for the first time, delivering the vast re-playability and unmatched addictive gameplay that has become synonymous with the works of Sid Meier. New graphical designs and a streamlined interface will transport the Civilization franchise to a level that fans have never seen before.
Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution is rated E10+ for everyone 10 and older and will be in stores beginning July 8, 2008 for Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system and Nintendo DS™. For more Civilization Revolution information, visit www.civilizationrevolution.com.
