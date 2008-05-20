Sightseeing Recommendations, Hit Me

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft

A friend of mine from high school landed in the country yesterday. (Hi, David!) He's in Kyoto now, and my schedule, being as insane as it is, I won't get to see him until Sunday. SOME FRIEND I AM.

Okay, quick! I live in Osaka, yeah, but I don't get out of the house much. Heh. I have a rough idea of places to go, but I wanted to check: any recommendations for must-see places in Kansai? Any places that any of you readers dug?

