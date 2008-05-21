Sign Up For The Battlefield Heroes Beta

Is the gritty realism of Battlefield: Bad Company not your particular cup of tea? Chris over at EvoGamer shares with us the website where you can sign up for the beta test of EA's cartoony alternative, Battlefield Heroes. Of course the main game will be free when it comes out, but it always helps to get a leg up on the competition while keeping an eye out for bugs you can keep to yourself and exploit at a later date.

Hit the link below to sign up, and be sure to read through the entire exhaustive agreeement before putting your name to it, as that is the responsible thing to do.

Skim away!

Battlefield Heroes Beta Sign Up Page [QABoss via EvoGamer]