SingStore Update Dies In My Arms Tonight

I've had many issues with SingStar's DLC before, but let me make this clear: none of them are issues with the game's technical delivery. They're all to do with the tracklist, which is so half-assed it doesn't even qualify as an arse anymore. It's just a lump of flesh sitting awkwardly above a leg, just under the back. It throws pop songs at you, but they're not popular songs. It throws rock songs at you, but they don't really rock. But once in a while, they get things right. Like this week's inclusion of Cutting Crew's (I Just) Died In Your Arms, showing that once in a while, London Studio remembers that SingStar's at its best when played drunk, by friends, and you're not singing rubbish pop songs, you're singing the awful/brilliant/cheesy classics of yesteryear.

English

* Avril Lavigne - Complicated
* Peabo Bryson & Roberta Flack - Tonight I Celebrate My Love
* Good Charlotte - I Just Wanna Live
* The Beach Boys - Good Vibrations
* Shocking Blue - Venus
* Golden Earring - Radar Love
* The Hives - Hate To Say I Told You So
* Hard-Fi - Hard To Beat
* Avril Lavigne - My Happy Ending
* Erik Faber - Not Over
* Cutting Crew - (I Just) Died In Your Arms
* R.E.M. - Everybody Hurts
* Wilson Phillips - Hold On
* Buzzcocks - Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You shouldn't've)?
* Alphabeat - Fantastic 6
* The Vines - Get Free
* Roy Orbison - Only The Lonely (Know The Way I Feel)
* Westlife - Queen Of My Heart
* The Hoosiers - Cops N Robbers
* Coldplay - Shiver
* Coldplay - The Scientist
* Duran Duran - The Reflex
* Moloko - Sing It Back
* Aslan - This Is

Dutch

* Het Goede Doel - Belgie
* Kadanz - Intimiteit

French

* K-Maro - Histoires De Luv
* Luke - La sentinelle

Norwegian

* Tine - Vil ha deg

Portuguese

* André Sardet - Foi feitiço
* Clã - Tira A Teima
* Humanos - Maria Albertina
* Três Tristes Tigres - O Mundo A Meus Pés

Spanish

* El Arrebato - Búscate Un Hombre Que Te Quiera

