SingStore Update Dies In My Arms Tonight

I've had many issues with SingStar's DLC before, but let me make this clear: none of them are issues with the game's technical delivery. They're all to do with the tracklist, which is so half-assed it doesn't even qualify as an arse anymore. It's just a lump of flesh sitting awkwardly above a leg, just under the back. It throws pop songs at you, but they're not popular songs. It throws rock songs at you, but they don't really rock. But once in a while, they get things right. Like this week's inclusion of Cutting Crew's (I Just) Died In Your Arms, showing that once in a while, London Studio remembers that SingStar's at its best when played drunk, by friends, and you're not singing rubbish pop songs, you're singing the awful/brilliant/cheesy classics of yesteryear.

English * Avril Lavigne - Complicated

* Peabo Bryson & Roberta Flack - Tonight I Celebrate My Love

* Good Charlotte - I Just Wanna Live

* The Beach Boys - Good Vibrations

* Shocking Blue - Venus

* Golden Earring - Radar Love

* The Hives - Hate To Say I Told You So

* Hard-Fi - Hard To Beat

* Avril Lavigne - My Happy Ending

* Erik Faber - Not Over

* Cutting Crew - (I Just) Died In Your Arms

* R.E.M. - Everybody Hurts

* Wilson Phillips - Hold On

* Buzzcocks - Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You shouldn't've)?

* Alphabeat - Fantastic 6

* The Vines - Get Free

* Roy Orbison - Only The Lonely (Know The Way I Feel)

* Westlife - Queen Of My Heart

* The Hoosiers - Cops N Robbers

* Coldplay - Shiver

* Coldplay - The Scientist

* Duran Duran - The Reflex

* Moloko - Sing It Back

* Aslan - This Is Dutch * Het Goede Doel - Belgie

* Kadanz - Intimiteit French * K-Maro - Histoires De Luv

* Luke - La sentinelle Norwegian * Tine - Vil ha deg Portuguese * André Sardet - Foi feitiço

* Clã - Tira A Teima

* Humanos - Maria Albertina

* Três Tristes Tigres - O Mundo A Meus Pés Spanish * El Arrebato - Búscate Un Hombre Que Te Quiera

More songs for PS3 SingStore [Eurogamer][Pic]