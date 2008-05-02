SingStore Updated, Still Not Much To See Here

It's Friday, and the PlayStation Network's up and running again after the recent overhaul, which means it's time for SCEE to start updating the SingStore again. This week sees 48 tracks added to SingStar's online store, with 23 english-language tracks joined by 25 songs for Danish, Dutch, Finnish, German, Portugese and Spanish fans. I can't speak for the non-English stuff, but the English tracks, they're still just bringing over songs already available on the PS2 versions. Who knows, maybe they're saving the new stuff for the game's US launch later this month.

In English: * Ace of Base "Life Is A Flower"

* Alcazar "Not A Sinner, Nor A Saint"

* Ash "Oh Yeah"

* Blue Öyster Cult "(Don't Fear) The Reaper"

* Boston "More Than A Feeling"

* Burhan G "Who Is He?"

* Culture Club "Karma Chameleon"

* Cyndi Lauper "She Bop"

* David Lee Roth "Just A Gigolo - I Ain't Got Nobody"

* HIM "Right Here In My Arms"

* Natasha Bedingfield "Single"

* R.E.M. "Stand"

* Radiohead "High And Dry"

* Richard Hawley "Tonight The Streets Are Ours"

* Suede "Beautiful Ones"

* Survivor "Eye Of The Tiger"

* Terence Trent D'Arby "Sign Your Name"

* The Magic Numbers "This Is A Song"

* The Monroes "Sunday People"

* The Poodles "Night Of Passion"

* The Rasmus "In The Shadows"

* Toto "Hold The Line"

* Westlife "Flying Without Wings" In Danish: * Rollo & King "Der Står Et Billed Af Dig På Mit Bord" In Dutch: * Circus Custers "Verliefd"

* Hans de Booy "Alle Vrouwen"

* Heideroosjes "Iedereen Is Gek"

* Johan Verminnen "Mooie Dagen" In Finnish: * Aki Sirkesalo "Naispaholainen"

* Anssi Kela "Milla"

* Don Huonot "Riidankylväjä"

* Neljä Ruusua "Juppihippipunkkari"

* Pelle Miljoona Oy "Moottoritie On Kuuma"

* PMMP "Pikkuveli" In German: * 2raumwohnung "36grad"

* 2raumwohnung "Wir Trafen Uns In Einem Garten"

* De Randfichten "Lebt Denn Dr Alte Holzmichl Noch...?"

* Dieter Thomas Kuhn "Es War Sommer (Die Wahre Geschichte)"

* Freundeskreis "A-N-N-A"

* Revolverheld "Generation Rock"

* Wir Sind Helden "Wenn Es Passiert" In Portuguese: * Anjos "Eu Estou Aqui (Yo soy aquél)"

* Da Weasel "Dúia"

* D'ZRT "Verão Azul"

* EZ Special "Sei Que Sabes Que Sim" In Spanish: * Burning "¿Qué Hace Una Chica Como Tú..?"

* Hombres G "Lo Noto"

* Hombres G "No Te Escaparás"