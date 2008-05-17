The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Siren: Blood Curse Even Scarier Moving


In case the screenshots of Sony's Siren: Blood Curse episodic horror adventure didn't sell you on the game, here's a trailer for the game, which wound up making the hairs on the back of my neck stand up just a little bit, especially the chanting at the end. Chanting is one of those things that is damn spooky when placed in the correct setting. That and spooky little girls. And baby carriages.

Someone hold me.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles