Siren: Blood Curse Even Scarier Moving

In case the screenshots of Sony's Siren: Blood Curse episodic horror adventure didn't sell you on the game, here's a trailer for the game, which wound up making the hairs on the back of my neck stand up just a little bit, especially the chanting at the end. Chanting is one of those things that is damn spooky when placed in the correct setting. That and spooky little girls. And baby carriages.
Someone hold me.
