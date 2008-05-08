Siren: New Translation Gets Translated

Upcoming, PS3 creepy game Siren: New Translation has the "New Translation" subtitle for Japan. But what about for the UK? It's different! The game is being re-titled Sire: Blood Curse. New Translation or Blood Curse? Hrm. Hello pedestrian localisation! No word whether the game is getting a US release or an equally dull subtitle.
