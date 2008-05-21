Yeah, Skate 2 is coming. We knew that. This is EA, after all, and it'll never miss a chance to pump out a sequel. But we have to question the wording in this dramatic teaser trailer for the skateboarding sequel. "We're dropping the deuce"? Isn't that a euphemism for, you know, going? Number two? Big potty? Caca?
Skate 2 Teaser Might Be Doing It Wrong
Comments
makes sense.
"were dropping the shit"
you know like. "thats the shit!"
Thats how people talk when they spend all their time skating and none of their time learning.