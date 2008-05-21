Skate 2 Teaser Might Be Doing It Wrong

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Yeah, Skate 2 is coming. We knew that. This is EA, after all, and it'll never miss a chance to pump out a sequel. But we have to question the wording in this dramatic teaser trailer for the skateboarding sequel. "We're dropping the deuce"? Isn't that a euphemism for, you know, going? Number two? Big potty? Caca?

  • Rowr Guest

    makes sense.
    "were dropping the shit"

    you know like. "thats the shit!"

    Thats how people talk when they spend all their time skating and none of their time learning.

