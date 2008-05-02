Skateboard, Other Controllers Coming to Xbox 360

Is Microsoft answering the Wii Fit's Balance Board with some quirky accessories of its own? Qmotions, a subsidiary of a company called Actiga, announced it's partnering with Microsoft on a range of officially-endorsed third-party peripherals that use the Xbox 360's wireless tech.

Among these will be a Big Air action game controller to be launched in the second half of 2008, which Qmotions says is "a full size skateboard that operates with the Xbox 360 and is compatible with popular skateboarding games." The company had such a product, albeit wired, for the first Xbox compatible with SSX3 and Tony Hawk's American Wasteland

The companies didn't reveal other peripherals beyond the skateboard, nor did they say which games would be compatible with the upcoming products. But Xbox 360 owners, take heart: You, too, will soon be able take off your shoes and stand on something when you want to play video games.

