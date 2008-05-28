Slash Says Gaming And Music Have "Endless" Possibilities

Never mind the drugs and booze, rocker Slash thinks games make folks lazy! According to Slash, games do "promote this sort of lethargy in kids." But does that mean he's against video games? Not at all! According to the guitarist:

A lot of people have been asking 'Is this [gaming]the new wave of how people are going to be exposed to music?' I though that was sort of like a joke question when I first heard it, but I'm starting to realise that, given the current state of the music business, it might be. Because the kids are into it, and the possibilities are endless in terms of what you can expose them to through this medium.