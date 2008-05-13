Smedley - MMOs To Sell PS3s

John Smedley loves his massively-multiplayer online games, and well he should, being a co-founder of Verant Interactive and now President of Sony Online Entertainment. Is he taking this love a bit too far in suggesting that one day MMOs will be a reason to buy a PlayStation 3?

I think MMOs are going to be a real strong selling point for the PS3 long term — there's going to be some great ones on the PS3. You're not going to find "The Agency" on the [Xbox]360.

Seeing as Microsoft seems to be terrified of MMO games, I'd have to say he has a point. Well, that and the fact that it's a Sony game. A selling point though? I don't know. Considering the track record of most MMO console games (Everquest Online Adventures, which refuses to die), I'm leaning towards no here...though perhaps that's because I have a PC that currently runs anything on the market. Or maybe the concept is just too foreign for me to grasp. A console-selling MMO? I'll believe it when I see it.

Game development is hot here [The Seattle Times via CVG]