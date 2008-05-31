The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

SOE Fan Faire Registration Is Go

SOE is now accepting registration monies for their 2008 SOE Fan Faire, being held August 14th through the 17th at the Las Vegas Hilton in beautiful downtown...you know. $US 89 gets you an All-Access pass, which secures you a sneak-peek at "three monumental new games in development". Interesting.

The pass also gets you into the Free Realms beta test, a beta for an upcoming EQ2 expansion, gifts, in-game items, and the chance to listen to John Smedley talk for a bit.

Of course if you'd rather miss out on all the All-Access goodness you can pick up a day pass for $US 39, which just seems like a giant waste of time and money. Head over to http://www.soefanfaire.com/ and mention my name when you register to receive the awkward joy of having my name on your attendee badge. I've been doing it for years, and look where it's gotten me!

