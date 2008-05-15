SOE's Agency, Free Realms To Support Real Money Trading

Sony Online Entertainment announced that its upcoming titles, The Agency and Free Realms, will support real money transactions, through the company's ongoing partnership with e-commerce platform Live Gamer.

Earlier in the year, SOE and LiveGamer built a new platform for microtransactions, incorporating and ultimately replacing EverQuest II's Station Exchange. The result of that collaboration is Live Gamer Exchange, an in-game economic platform that will now serve both new titles as well.

As SOE says character customisation will play a significant role in espionage action-shooter The Agency, players will be able to purchase new clothes, weapons, vehicles and other identifying items that "tailor their gameplay."

As for free-to-play, family-friendly adventure title Free Realms, in addition to a range of avatar customisation items for purchase, players can make and trade their own on the transaction service as well.

