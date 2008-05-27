Solid Snake Voice Actor's... Photobook?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Voice actor Akio Ohtsuka is famous for, well, his voice. Ohtsuka has voiced Solid Snake from Metal Gear Solid, Black Jack from Black Jack and Batou from Ghost in the Shell. Impressive! So impressive that Ohtsuka will be appearing in a 192-page photobook so you can stare at pics of the man behind the voice and imagine him saying thins like "War has changed" in Japanese over and over again. The book will go for ¥3,885 ($US 37.54), and maybe, just maybe, Ohtsuka will wear various helmets and sunglasses.

