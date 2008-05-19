Some Electronic Arts ESA Cheerleading

So, yeah, Activision and Vivendi pulled out of ESA. What does that mean? Let's ask EA! Jeff Brown, the Canada's arm of corporate communications, said:

I think having [Activision and Vivendi]pull out of the ESA reflects an unfortunate lack of leadership... They're a big company and we feel that when you're a big company you've got a responsibility to consumers to work on policy issues which are very, very important to consumers. And the best way to do that is with an industry consensus... There's always tensions inside these organisations, but for the most part it works... So it was sad to see them step away from that responsibility. We hope that others don't do that, but I think that the onus is on the ESA to prove that membership in it is good for the company and good for consumers. And I think we're going to see the ESA redouble its efforts to prove that.

And if not, Jeff Brown is here to pitch in!

