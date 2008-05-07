Fresh from their big PR event today in London, Sony have released some new screenshots from their now-delayed flagship shooter, Killzone 2. And looking at a couple of the in-game shots they chose to release (not the gorgeous one above), it's easy to see why it's been held back. Still looking a little rough in places. Indeed, some of these shots aren't just missing their earlier "target renders", they look more PS2 than PS3! Ah, I kid, but really, there's still a long way to go if they want to meet their own lofty, self-imposed standards. Feb 2009 should about do it.
Some New Killzone 2 Screens
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink