The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Some Professor Says Baloney To Wii Fit

Congratulations, Dr. Judith S. Stern, professor of Nutrition and Internal Medicine at the University of California! You're the first (though definitely not the last) science-type to come out publicly and call out Wii Fit. And not just call it out: call it baloney.

My understanding is that Nintendo is saying that if you track BMI, and by using this program, that you'll improve your BMI, or lower your BMI. I say baloney to that. In fact, I'm sure you'll see very little change in BMI. It's not just BMI you want to look at, but how fat you are.

When you are physically fit, you tend to replace fat with muscle, and your BMI probably won't change...I really think it's false and misleading.

Like I said, this is probably the first of many. Lucky for Judith she used "baloney", because the next scientist's going to have to use "devon", or "ham", and they just won't have the same ring to them.

Wii Fit: Interview with Dr. Judith Stern [GameSpy]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles