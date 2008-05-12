Sonic Is Strange Brown

Silly Sega, Hedgehogs aren't blue! They don't wear gloves and sneakers, either!! Here is an artist's rendition of Sonic — you know, if Sega hadn't deceptively painted him a different colour. Liars! Says the artist:

In the end I decided to give him a color-pattern that resembles a West European Hedgehog but facial proportions that stick to Sonic himself. His white gloves and the red shoes he kept as another link to the original, but the shoes underwent a little redesign. In addition his body looks like that of a runner, making it more believable that he can run at such high speeds.

Pretty sure we'll have trouble sleeping tonight. Tomorrow, too.

Sonic The Real Hedgehog [essenmitsosse via Sega Nerds]