Sonic Is Strange Brown

Silly Sega, Hedgehogs aren't blue! They don't wear gloves and sneakers, either!! Here is an artist's rendition of Sonic — you know, if Sega hadn't deceptively painted him a different colour. Liars! Says the artist:
In the end I decided to give him a color-pattern that resembles a West European Hedgehog but facial proportions that stick to Sonic himself. His white gloves and the red shoes he kept as another link to the original, but the shoes underwent a little redesign. In addition his body looks like that of a runner, making it more believable that he can run at such high speeds.
Pretty sure we'll have trouble sleeping tonight. Tomorrow, too.
Sonic The Real Hedgehog [essenmitsosse via Sega Nerds]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink