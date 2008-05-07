Sony Brings Indie Music to PSN via Movement

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

It looks like SCEE is getting into the video making business. The company announced today that they will begin touring Europe in search of the best in international music. The best groups will show up on episodes of Movement, on the Playstation Network, hosted by Spencer and Martin who will be driving around the continent in a VW Camper.

Movement (PSN)

Seeking out the greatest unsigned bands from across Europe, Movement is an exclusive PSN music experience which will open your ears, your PS3 and PSP to the best in international music. From French electronica to London grindie via melody driven rock from Germany, you'll hear it all courtesy of hosts Spencer and Martin who are tracking down the sweetest sounds across the continent in their VW Camper. With exclusive downloads on PSN and performances at PlayStation Day, movement will culminate with one band being selected by Spencer and Martin to have a professional promo video made. Look out for the entire madcap adventure on PSN soon.

This is an interesting concept. I wonder if PSN is going to start producing other original video content.

