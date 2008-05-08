Sony Considering Official External HDDs For PS3?

Sony's been on a good run since Christmas. In large part, they can thank the settling of their hardware offerings for that, as the maddening SKU confusion of 2007 has given way to a stable lineup of PS3 consoles. Thing is, that stable lineup consists mostly of a 40GB HDD, which in the coming years just won't be big enough for all your PlayStation needs. What's the solution? SCEE boss David Reeves tells Eurogamer:

We launched with 60GB and to reduce the price we went to 40GB. We're not sure we want to stay with that configuration of hard drive, and I think what you're going to see in the future is maybe consumers can choose The PlayStation will stay the same, but consumers can choose whichever size of hard drive they want. They can now, or course, because it's not a proprietary hard drive. It might be that we will offer the possibility for people to have a bigger hard drive, but they have that option now. But it does not mean that we have anything in the works to introduce a different model or bigger hard drive built in.

Allow me to translate: we don't want to go messing with our actual PS3 SKU anymore. So we'll mess with extra HDDs. The PS3 can support external HDDs already, but since not many of you use them, we'll introduce some overpriced official ones so Average Joe can get all the movies and live TV you otherwise wouldn't have been able to cram into your 40GB HDD.

