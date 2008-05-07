Sony Planning GTA IV PS3 Multiplayer Patch

Sony and Rockstar sure have been mum about that PS3 GTA IV problems. The game's been locking up during play, making it, well, unplayable for some players, but not all. And hey, with six million copies sold in the first week, there's bound to be issues with some copies! Bad issues. Today, a Sony source confirmed that a multiplayer patch was being planned. Apparently it will reduce the load times and hangs some have been seen! No word on a single player GTA IV for PS3 patch or even for the Xbox 360 version which has been experiencing similar issues. This probably means one thing: Users who are fucked are still fucked.

GTA IV Patch [Eurogamer]