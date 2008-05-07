The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Sony Planning GTA IV PS3 Multiplayer Patch

Sony and Rockstar sure have been mum about that PS3 GTA IV problems. The game's been locking up during play, making it, well, unplayable for some players, but not all. And hey, with six million copies sold in the first week, there's bound to be issues with some copies! Bad issues. Today, a Sony source confirmed that a multiplayer patch was being planned. Apparently it will reduce the load times and hangs some have been seen! No word on a single player GTA IV for PS3 patch or even for the Xbox 360 version which has been experiencing similar issues. This probably means one thing: Users who are fucked are still fucked.
GTA IV Patch [Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles