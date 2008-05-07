Sony PlayStation Day London '08 Roundup

In case you're just joining us this afternoon, today saw a whole slew of news coming out of the UK from the Sony PlayStation Day London '08 event. From the delay of Killzone 2 to early 2009 to the PlayStation 3 outselling the Xbox 360 in Europe, here's a rundown of the stories from Sony Computer Entertainment Europe's big event.
