The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Sony: Skip Celeb Voice Acting

Let professional voice actors do the dialog in games, and skip the marquee celebs - that's the advice of Sony dialog manager Greg deBeer. Why? In an interview with Gamasutra's Brandon Sheffield, deBeer said he feels "hearing an identifiable celebrity voice takes you away from the game."

Instead of being immersed in this environment with these characters who are supposed to be a part of whatever world you're playing, you say, "Oh, I recognise that voice," and it brings you back into the real world. It's a very disruptive experience for me personally.

I don't necessarily disagree, but in the swap-over between games and English-dubbed anime, often fans end up hearing familiar voices from one game to another, anyway. These days I always hear at least one voice in a game that I recognise, or think I recognise, and actually have to pause the game to go and look it up and see whether I was right. I guess it depends on the game - many times, character models take influence from major actors (think Tenpenny), and in that case the celebrity actor is a good fit, right?

However, deBeers said that's not the only reason:

I also find, in many cases, celebrities are used to a very specific way of being dealt with and dealing with production, and voice over is very different from that. And game voice over is different from just straight animation or ADR or something in a film setting.

There are some actors that can handle it very well, but I've found that more often than not, the more exposure they've had in the film world, the less they are able to cope in these situations."

Is that a polite way of saying "diva effect," do you think, or is it just different skill sets?

Giving Games A Voice: Sony's Dialog Manager Greg deBeer Speaks [Gamasutra]

Comments

  • tsengan Guest

    Perhaps it's disruptive to the production process, but it's not particularly disruptive to the viewer. If hearing a celebrity voice were so disruptive, then many movies would never succeed. The disruption only occurs when an actor is miscast or can't extend their 'craft' beyond a single character type - a problem for movies as well as games.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles