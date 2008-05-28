The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sony Skipping Afrika For Europe

Afrika for the PlayStation 3, whatever it is, looks very pretty. We look forward to enjoying whatever Afrika is, whenever Afrika arrives. Oh, and thank heavens that we don't live in Europe, as it appears Sony Computer Entertainment Europe is dropping the publishing ball, telling Eurogamer that it shan't be publishing Afrika in the region. Why? We're as clueless to the reasons why as we are to how Afrika plays, but it doesn't give us much confidence in the title if SCEE can't be bothered.

Perhaps it's just a localisation nightmare, but we hope that SCEA will invest in the game(?) and bring it to American PS3s. We've got an e-mail in with them now, just to see how interested they are in escorting Afrika out of Japan.

No Afrika for Europe, says Sony [Eurogamer]

