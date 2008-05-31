Sony's New PS3...Gardening Game

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sony announced yesterday the impending release of Shiki-Tei, a new downloadable title for the the PlayStation 3. Basic gist? You get a garden. You grow plants in the garden. Animals hang out in your garden. You can take pictures of your garden. Sort of like Viva Pinata, sans the Pinatas. And that's about it. Won't pull the Unreal Tournament III crowd away from their murderous pastime, but it should prove a nice, relaxing option for the more sedate users amongst the PS3's userbase. At least in Japan, since that's the only place it's being released at the moment. It's due on June 26 for ¥1600, which is around $US 15.

