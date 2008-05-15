Soul Calibur IV Ups Its T&A Quotient Again

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The newest issue of Weekly Famitsu magazine reveals another soul in the Soul Calibur IV character roster. Like new ladies Angol Fear and Scheherazade, both designed by well known Japanese guest artists, the newest addition to the Soul universe comes courtesy of Gantz creator Hiroya Oku. As you can see, the fighter known as Shura sports four swords, two on each hip, plus ample and prominent cleavage, in front and back. They certainly have a "type."

We expect that much higher clarity in-game shots of Shura will become available, officially, at Famitsu.com in the coming days. Until then, squint to your hearts content.

