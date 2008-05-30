Space Siege Is Full Of Space Win



Ever since the Expedition to the Barrier Peaks module for the original pen and paper Dungeon & Dragons, I have firmly believed that anything in a fantasy setting becomes at least twenty times as awesome if you drop it into an outer space setting.

With that in mind, I present you Sega's trailer for Gas Powered Games space-themed follow-up to Dungeon Siege, Space Siege. Just the name alone, going by the classic "Add Space To Anything" rule, is full of epic win. So says Space Fahey.