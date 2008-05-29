Special Warhammer Online Preorder Offer Now Available In Australia

Update: The offer is available at more retailers than I first thought! They have been added.
EA's just sent word that Australian gamers can now preorder the Collector's Edition of Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning. It weighs in at a chunky $129.95, which sounds darn expensive, but not horrible when you consider the preorder bonuses and the contents of the CE.
Preorder bonuses? Yes, I definitely said bonuses. I don't have to make them up either - EA went ahead and included them in the press release. Thoughtful, don't you think?
Okay, okay. Here they are:
• Access to Open Beta
• Special early access to the live game
• Bonus in-game items:
RITTENBACH'S PORTABLE CAMP: Rest your weary soul and heal your wounds between battles
SENTINEL'S AMBER BAND: Enhance your stats and cast "Touch of Earth," increasing your chance of doing additional corporeal damage with each hit (Usable in PvE combat only)
Note the preorder offer is valid only at EB Games, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Dick Smith, GAME, GamesMen, Games Warehouse and a number of independents. That's a very healthy smattering of retailers.
If you're keen, I wouldn't recommend waiting. According to EA, only 6,000 copies of the Collector's Edition are available in Oz.
The CE itself has its own delicious treats. They come in the form of a Games Workshop miniature of Grumlok and Gazbag (goblins, not Klingon warriors, as I first assumed going by the names); the graphic novel Prelude to War by Graham McNeill; the 224-page The Art of Warhammer Online; The Grindmonger Trilogy, an in-game item that allows you to earn experience at an increased rate; and bonus in-game content including quests, titles, rewards and character heads (for that unique look).
Sydney, Australia, 29 May, 2008 - Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS) today announced that the Warhammer® Online: Age of Reckoning™ (WAR) Collector's Edition will be available through key Australian retailers, with pre-orders beginning today.
This Collector's Edition of EA Mythic's massively-multiplayer online role-playing game will be packed with bonus in-game content and unique collectibles unavailable elsewhere, including an exclusive Games Workshop miniature.
"Collecting has been a part of the Warhammer hobby experience for 25 years, and this special Collector's Edition continues the tradition with exclusive offerings, including an official Games Workshop miniature," said Mark Jacobs, VP and General Manager, EA Mythic. "We are bringing the quintessential elements of Warhammer - tabletop miniatures, incredible fantasy art, and delightfully grim fiction - along with exciting in-game bonus content, together in what is sure to be one of the premier Collector's Editions of all time."
The WAR Collector's Edition with an RRP of $129.99 will be available for pre-order at EB Games, Harvey Norman, GAME, Dick Smith Electronics, JB Hi-Fi, GamesMen, Games Warehouse and select independent retailers.
Tempting, but I don't think that those extras are worth the extra $50+ that we're talking about here (most PC games retail for around $80, I doubt that the standard edition of WHOAR will be any different)