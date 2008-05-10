Spore To Use Online Authentication

Despite some hand-wringing by fans, EA today announced that their hugely anticipated Will Wright game Spore will not make use of SecuROM's 10-day periodic re-authetication and instead use a modified version to require online authentication.

The announcement comes on the heels of news that Mass Effect will also be ditching the ten day re-authentication.

We wanted to let you know that we've been hearing your concerns about the online authentication mentioned earlier this week. I didn't want to head into the weekend without getting back to you with some information about how Spore is planning on using this new system. A few things we wanted you to know: — We authenticate your game online when you install and launch it the first time.

— We'll re-authenticate when a player uses online features, downloads new content or a patch for their game.

— The new system means you don't have to play with the disc in your computer. And if you are like me, always losing discs, this will be a huge benefit.

— You'll still be able to install and play on multiple computers.

— You can play offline. We do hope that players will play online - sharing creatures, buildings and vehicles with other players is something that is unique to Spore and one of the coolest features of the game. Every day, when I play the Creature Stage, I get to see wacky and awesome new creatures from my Buddies on the team coming over the hill at me and I can't wait to see what happens when our creative, passionate community starts sharing their creations.

Sounds like Electronic Arts got the message, here's hoping that other publishers do too.